Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,442,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,467,000 after acquiring an additional 135,060 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 42.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

NYSE O opened at $65.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.33. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

