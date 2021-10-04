Rebecca Bottorff Sells 183 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $15,972.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BAND traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.00. 397,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,224. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day moving average of $120.31.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

