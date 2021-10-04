Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sixt (SIX2)

Sixt (ETR: SIX2) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/21/2021 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/20/2021 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/20/2021 – Sixt was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/17/2021 – Sixt was given a new €148.00 ($174.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/15/2021 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

9/9/2021 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

9/8/2021 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/1/2021 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

8/18/2021 – Sixt was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/13/2021 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/13/2021 – Sixt was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/12/2021 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/12/2021 – Sixt was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/11/2021 – Sixt was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Shares of Sixt stock traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €132.90 ($156.35). The company had a trading volume of 66,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €118.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €117.22. Sixt SE has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €139.40 ($164.00).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.