Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ArcelorMittal (MT)

9/29/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/24/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/15/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/14/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/16/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

