Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Short Interest Update

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 296.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of RCPUF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.72. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342. Recipe Unlimited has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

