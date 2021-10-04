Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading Down 2.9%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 6.01 and last traded at 6.05. 50,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 895,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.23.

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Reconnaissance Energy Africa from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 7.55.

In other Reconnaissance Energy Africa news, Senior Officer Carlos Javier Escribano sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 10.01, for a total value of 750,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,001,000.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

