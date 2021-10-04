Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCDTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

