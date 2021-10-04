Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Down 28.2% in September

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,900 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 597,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of RCRUY opened at $12.42 on Monday. Recruit has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

