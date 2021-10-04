RED Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,918.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. RED has a total market cap of $453,511.89 and approximately $1,918.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.32 or 0.00342381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000882 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000101 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

