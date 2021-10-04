Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.51

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.51 and last traded at $54.20, with a volume of 650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

