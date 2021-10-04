RedFOX Labs (RFOX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.10 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $55.60 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00239307 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00121122 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00154599 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002824 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

