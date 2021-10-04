Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.25

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 33 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Several research firms have issued reports on RWT. Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

