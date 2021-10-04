Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,590,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,154,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,571,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total transaction of $577,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,856 shares of company stock worth $196,281,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.82.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $9.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $561.06. 20,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

