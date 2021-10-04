Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,262,000 after purchasing an additional 331,154 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 655,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,215,000 after buying an additional 231,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 755,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,414,000 after buying an additional 190,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN stock traded down $5.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $564.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,569. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $633.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.82.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total transaction of $30,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 937,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,546,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,136,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,856 shares of company stock worth $196,281,888 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

