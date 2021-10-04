Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.01

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 3320797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter worth about $42,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the second quarter worth about $132,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

