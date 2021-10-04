Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REMYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

REMYY traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $19.49. 11,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Rémy Cointreau’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

