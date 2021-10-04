renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Up 20.5% This Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $678,436.82 and $188,663.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

