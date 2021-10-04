RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Short Interest Down 32.9% in September

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the August 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RESAAS Services stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,921. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. RESAAS Services has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About RESAAS Services

Resaas Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages.

