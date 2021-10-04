Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wintrust Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will earn $7.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.37.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

WTFC opened at $82.26 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $40.14 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.