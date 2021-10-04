Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wintrust Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will earn $7.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.37.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
WTFC opened at $82.26 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $40.14 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
