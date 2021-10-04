Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Avanos Medical, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AVNS. Stephens lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,049.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 31.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,139,000 after buying an additional 1,761,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,350,000 after buying an additional 611,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avanos Medical by 256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 87.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after buying an additional 254,354 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,157,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,472,000 after buying an additional 235,957 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

