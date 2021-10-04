Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Martinrea International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Martinrea International in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRE. Raymond James reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.00.

MRE opened at C$11.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68. The company has a market cap of C$902.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$9.67 and a 12-month high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

