Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Retail Properties of America, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE RPAI opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 148.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,686,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

