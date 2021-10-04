Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE):

10/4/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

9/23/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

9/20/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

9/16/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

9/10/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

9/8/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

8/30/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

8/27/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

8/23/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

8/20/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

NASDAQ:AESE traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,267. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment Inc alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.