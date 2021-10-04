Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Microsoft (MSFT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT):

9/17/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/17/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $366.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $303.00.

9/17/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $349.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $331.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $335.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $256.70 to $281.78. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) – Maintaining HOLD Rating Despite Upbeat Guidance for Q1” and dated July 29, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

8/23/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $325.00.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.65 and a 200 day moving average of $269.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

