Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TransAlta (TA)

9/29/2021 – TransAlta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – TransAlta was given a new C$18.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – TransAlta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

9/28/2021 – TransAlta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$15.00.

9/21/2021 – TransAlta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/20/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – TransAlta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$15.50.

8/10/2021 – TransAlta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of TA stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.35. 364,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,161. The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -10.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of C$7.85 and a 12 month high of C$13.50.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$619.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.82%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

