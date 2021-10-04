Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 4th (1COV, ASC, BMW, BNR, CACI, ENI, IBE, LPTX, RDSB, RLAY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 4th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

was given a €108.00 ($127.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €9.50 ($11.18) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €119.00 ($140.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

