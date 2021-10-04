Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 4th (1COV, ASC, BMW, BNR, CACI, ENI, IBE, LPTX, RDSB, RLAY)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 4th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €108.00 ($127.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €9.50 ($11.18) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €119.00 ($140.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

