Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the August 31st total of 7,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

QSR opened at $62.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QSR. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

