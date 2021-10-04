Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.68

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 1257600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 148.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,363,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,461,000 after purchasing an additional 423,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,258,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,747,000 after acquiring an additional 67,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 25.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after acquiring an additional 900,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,291,000 after purchasing an additional 138,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,770,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after buying an additional 271,448 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

