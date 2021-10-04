Reviewing FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80% Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FREYR Battery and Microvast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 0 3 0 3.00 Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00

FREYR Battery currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 93.33%. Microvast has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.38%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Microvast.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FREYR Battery and Microvast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($0.60) -16.67 Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microvast beats FREYR Battery on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

