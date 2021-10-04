Reviewing General Motors (NYSE:GM) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fisker and General Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -37.10 General Motors $122.49 billion 0.63 $6.43 billion $4.90 10.84

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -12.92% -10.14% General Motors 9.13% 25.11% 5.52%

Risk & Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fisker and General Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 3 8 0 2.58 General Motors 1 1 18 0 2.85

Fisker currently has a consensus price target of $23.92, suggesting a potential upside of 61.16%. General Motors has a consensus price target of $69.35, suggesting a potential upside of 30.53%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than General Motors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.2% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of General Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

General Motors beats Fisker on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial. The company sells vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Wuling, Maven, and OnStar brands. General Motors was founded by William C. Durant on September 16, 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

