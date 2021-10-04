Reviewing Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) & Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Laredo Petroleum and Canadian Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 2 2 0 2.20 Canadian Natural Resources 0 2 13 0 2.87

Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $67.75, suggesting a potential downside of 24.64%. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $51.89, suggesting a potential upside of 37.03%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Canadian Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $677.19 million 2.13 -$874.17 million $11.51 7.81 Canadian Natural Resources $13.06 billion 3.45 -$324.73 million ($0.43) -88.40

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Laredo Petroleum. Canadian Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laredo Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum -67.47% -499.97% 8.18% Canadian Natural Resources 17.14% 9.05% 4.00%

Risk & Volatility

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.74, suggesting that its share price is 374% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Laredo Petroleum on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production. The Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations. The Midstream & Refining segment focuses in maintaining pipeline operations and investment. The Exploration & Production segment comprises operations in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

