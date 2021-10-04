Reviewing Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) & Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chesapeake Energy and Vermilion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vermilion Energy 1 7 2 0 2.10

Vermilion Energy has a consensus target price of $12.34, indicating a potential upside of 17.56%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Vermilion Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 Vermilion Energy $835.76 million 2.03 -$1.13 billion ($1.02) -10.29

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vermilion Energy. Vermilion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% Vermilion Energy 61.81% -10.13% -2.87%

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Chesapeake Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.