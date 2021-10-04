REVV Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.97 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, REVV has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $43.50 million and $3.97 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.23 or 0.08576464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00053906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.63 or 0.00287554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00113773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.