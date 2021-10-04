Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.43

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 191847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rice Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $125,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rice Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:RICE)

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

