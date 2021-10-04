Richard A. Montoni Sells 6,234 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
MMS stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,774. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.
Maximus Company Profile
MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.
