Richard W. Loving Sells 300 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $16,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard W. Loving also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of BWX Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $17,349.00.

NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.85. 630,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,252. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.60.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 808.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

