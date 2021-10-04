RigoBlock Market Capitalization Tops $1.99 Million (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RigoBlock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001555 BTC on exchanges. RigoBlock has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $1,754.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00064429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00100963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00142767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,481.16 or 1.00024300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.59 or 0.06936205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002546 BTC.

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RigoBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RigoBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

