Ring Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 25,287 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 499% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,225 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.56. 436,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $353.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.53. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 131.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ring Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 511,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $987,196.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,687,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,486,263.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,265,682 shares in the company, valued at $31,543,909.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,811,501 shares of company stock worth $4,501,197. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

