RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,542 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $268,713.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total transaction of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,190,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNG opened at $228.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.52 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.37 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

