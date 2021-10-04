Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 1,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 793,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

