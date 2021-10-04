RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Down 5.9%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 25,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,419,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in RLX Technology by 11.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in RLX Technology by 12.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in RLX Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 12.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.