Robert J. Traube Sells 15,693 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 15,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $263,799.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, July 12th, Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60.

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.13. 877,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,463. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zuora by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Zuora by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Zuora by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Zuora by 75.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUO. Craig Hallum began coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

