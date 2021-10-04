Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.
Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.12. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $43.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 795,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,106 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 312,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,215,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 201,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
