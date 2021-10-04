Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.12. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 795,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,106 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 312,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,215,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 201,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

