Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Reaches $33.59 on Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $345.28 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for about $33.59 or 0.00067996 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.60 or 0.08619036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00275971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00114450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

RPL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

