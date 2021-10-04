Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $289.00 at Barclays

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $280.00 to $289.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $294.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.96 and its 200-day moving average is $286.71. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.51 and a 12 month high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $1,028,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 31.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

