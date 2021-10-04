ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RKWBF shares. Societe Generale raised ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:RKWBF remained flat at $$531.25 during trading hours on Monday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a twelve month low of $346.00 and a twelve month high of $531.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $510.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.36.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

