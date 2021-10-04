Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 359.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Rogers worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,574,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,061,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after buying an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rogers by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Rogers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 147,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $190.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.78. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $215.02.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.