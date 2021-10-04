Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $550.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $447.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $477.24 and a 200 day moving average of $456.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

