Roth Capital Downgrades Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) to Neutral

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $5.75 on Monday. Amplify Energy has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $218.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amplify Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Proman acquired 15,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Smiley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 103,189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

