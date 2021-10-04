Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Short Interest Up 45.5% in September

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ROCLF remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.50.
About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines
