Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Short Interest Up 45.5% in September

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ROCLF remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc, from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships.

